Kazakhstan closes the year in 137th position of FIFA rankings
In contrast to November, the Kazakhstan national football team has lost one position to the Sudanese team and now ranks 137th.
Among the post-Soviet countries, only Lithuania and Moldova are below our team on the table.
Germany, Brazil, and Portugal remain the world's top three teams.
FIFA rankings as of December 21:
1 (1). Germany - 1602 points
2 (2). Brazil - 1483
3 (3). Portugal - 1348
4 (4). Argentina - 1445
5 (5). Belgium - 1325
6 (6). Spain - 1231
7 (7). Poland - 1209
8 (8). Switzerland - 1190
9 (9). France - 1183
10 (10). Chile - 1162
***
35 (30). Ukraine - 781
64 (65). Russia - 534
78 (80). Uzbekistan - 441
89 (84). Estonia - 397
90 (90). Armenia - 383
92 (91). Belarus - 372
104 (107). Georgia - 322
114 (112). Turkmenistan - 292
115 (120). Kyrgyzstan - 282
117 (115). Azerbaijan - 281
126 (127). Tajikistan - 255
132 (131). Latvia - 233
137 (136). Kazakhstan - 220
149 (148). Lithuania - 179.
167 (166). Moldova - 111.