Kazakhstan co-chairs Plasma Physics and Plasma Technology international conference in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The eighth international scientific conference Plasma Physics and Plasma Technology has opened at the Institute of Physics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB) in Minsk. Partaking in the conference are over 100 scientists from 15 countries, BelTA has learned.

The list of participants includes representatives of Lithuania, Turkey, the United States, France, the Netherlands, India, Iran, Ukraine, and other countries. Members of the National Academies of Sciences of Belarus, Russia, and Kazakhstan were elected to co-chair the conference. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladmir Gusakov pointed out that the Russian delegation is the largest at the conference, which is no surprise. "Russian scientists have made an invaluable contribution to the development of physics in Belarus and in the world," he stressed.

Vladmir Gusakov emphasized that Belarusian scientists maintain close ties with their Russian colleagues. In June 2015, Moscow hosted a meeting between representatives of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the NASB Presidium. Its participants developed guidelines for the Belarus-Russia scientific cooperation for the next five years.

Vladmir Gusakov thanked President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Fortov for attending the conference. "Despite your busy schedule, you continue your research activities. Besides, you highly regard the Belarusian School of Physics," he noted.

Vladimir Fortov is expected to meet with NASB representatives to talk over the mechanisms and prospects of scientific and technical cooperation. Besides, Vladimir Fortov will hold talks with Vladmir Gusakov and the leading scientists of the NASB. Apart from that, the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences will visit the permanent exhibition of scientific achievements and the History Museum at the NASB, BelTA reports.

Minsk is hosting the eighth international scientific conference Plasma Physics and Plasma Technology on 14-18 September. The first edition of the conference was held in 1994. The event takes place in the Belarusian capital once in three years. The conference is themed around all main aspects of plasma physics and the practical application of its findings in industry, healthcare, biology, environmental protection, and other fields.