Kazakhstan collects another shooting bronze at Gwangju Universiade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Men's shooting team won another bronze for Kazakhstan at the 2015 Gwangju Summer Universiade on Thursday morning, Sports.kz reports.

At the Men's Skeet Team event, Alexander Bondar, Nikolay Teplyy and Anatoly Fedorov of Russia collected gold by scoring 348 points. Silver went to Italians Michael Palmieri, Giancarlo Tazza and Antonio Morandini who were 1 point behind the Russian team.

Team Kazakhstan consisting of Andrey Frolov, Alexander Yechshenko and Vladimir Pochivalov scored 322 points and hauled bronze.

India and Republic of Korea rounded out the top five.

This is the fourth medal for Kazakhstan at the 2015 University Games.