Kazakhstan, Colombia mark 25 years of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On July 23, 2017, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Colombia celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

On this day in 1992, two states exchanged notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations, which opened a new page in the history of bilateral cooperation. Over the past quarter of a century, Kazakhstan-Colombian partnership demonstrates a good development momentum and is being replenished with new content. Two countries develop their bilateral cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual respect, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.



Kazakhstan and Colombia share common positions on a number of important international issues, jointly strive for peace, security, stability and prosperity, while maintaining close ties within the United Nations and other multilateral frameworks. Kazakhstan supports the implementation of the Peace Agreement reached between the Government of Colombia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - the People's Army (FARC), commends the efforts aimed at ending hostilities, and the promotion of a lasting peace for the benefit of all Colombians. Colombia highly appreciates the contribution of Kazakhstan in the field of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and disarmament.



Colombia appreciates Kazakhstan´s contribution in international issues related to peace and security as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. In this context, Colombia expresses its gratitude for the support it has received regarding the Resolutions of the UN Security Council to reinforce implementation of the Colombian Peace Agreement.



Kazakhstan and Colombia are committed to expanding trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. For this purpose, the countries intend to actively strengthen the dialogue through the mechanism of political consultations, which have been conducted regularly since 2012.



The organization of six-month Spanish language courses for employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and students of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan since 2015 is a successful example of cooperation in the cultural sphere. Since 2013 citizens of Kazakhstan have been exempt from visa requirements for entering Colombia.



Kazakhstan and Colombia cooperate in the field of international security and fight against drug trafficking. Under the agreement to share experience representatives of Kazakhstan law enforcement agencies visited Bogota in 2013 and 2015, while Colombian colleagues visited Astana in 2014.



Kazakhstan and Colombia intend to further expand cooperation on a wide range of issues, strengthen friendship, and achieve even greater success for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries and work closely together to ensure peace, stability and security.