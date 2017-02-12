  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan comes from behind to defeat Japan in Fed Cup promotion playoff

    13:10, 12 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's women advanced to the Fed Cup's World Group II by defeating Team Japan 2-1 in the Asia/Oceania Group I promotion playoff final this week, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the tournament.

    Though, Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan lost to Naomi Osaka 6-1, 2-6, 3-6 in the first match in Astana. The Kazakh squad quickly regained their confidence and came from behind to edge out Japan.

    First, Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva toppled Misaki Doi 7-6, 6-2, and, then, Yaroslava Shvedova and Galina Voskoboeva downed Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi in the doubles match 6-3, 7-6.

    Kazakhstan may face Russia, Taipei, Romania, Belgium, Ukraine, Australia, Italy or Slovakia in the World Group II playoffs in April.  

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!