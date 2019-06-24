  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan comes in first place at international jiu-jitsu tournament

    16:46, 24 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Nur-Sultan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix international tournament ended in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    More than 300 strongest jiu-jitsu fighters of 10 countries competed for the medals of the prestigious tournament. The competition program included 4 disciplines: Ne-Waza, Fighting, DUO, and Contact-System.

    Having won over 70 medals, the Kazakhstan team proved to be the best team at the tournament. Kazakh athletes topped the podium for twenty-seven times, and also won 21 silver and 22 bronze medals.

    The teams of the United Arab Emirates with (6 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze medals) and Uzbekistan (4 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze medals) came in second and third places, respectively.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!