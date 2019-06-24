Kazakhstan comes in first place at international jiu-jitsu tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Nur-Sultan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix international tournament ended in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

More than 300 strongest jiu-jitsu fighters of 10 countries competed for the medals of the prestigious tournament. The competition program included 4 disciplines: Ne-Waza, Fighting, DUO, and Contact-System.



Having won over 70 medals, the Kazakhstan team proved to be the best team at the tournament. Kazakh athletes topped the podium for twenty-seven times, and also won 21 silver and 22 bronze medals.



The teams of the United Arab Emirates with (6 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze medals) and Uzbekistan (4 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze medals) came in second and third places, respectively.