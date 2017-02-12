Kazakhstan commemorates Iran's National Day

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The commemoration ceremony for the 38th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution's victory was held in Astana with a number of political, economic and cultural figures in attendance.

Iran commemorated the 38th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on Friday, but the celebrations were not limited to Iran. Kazakhstan was also among those countries which celebrated the event in a ceremony attended by Minister of Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, deputy foreign minister, and a large number of ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations, military attaches and Iranian expatriates in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from MEHR News Agency .



Speaking at the ceremony, Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Damirchirlou stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran aims at preserving its independence, territorial integrity, providing national security, promoting welfare and achieving sustainable development.



"Iran, as an influential and responsible country in the international community seeks development of relations based on mutual respect and equal rights for all nations across the world," he stressed, adding that expansion of cooperation with neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan is of utmost importance to Iran.



Kazakh Minister of Investment, for his part, deemed Iran as a strategic trade and economic partner, adding "the level of cooperation between the two countries has seen a tremendous rise in the last three years in the fields of trade, investment, transport, agriculture and mining industry."



Holding an exhibition of Iran's handicrafts and screening a film on the country's tourist attraction were other side programs of the ceremony that were warmly received by the attendants.