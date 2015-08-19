  • kz
    Kazakhstan commercial banks increased US dollar exchange rate

    12:56, 19 August 2015
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Several bureaus de change of Kazakhstan have raised today the US dollar sell rate.

    Thus, buy and sell rates in Forte Bank made 196.5 and 197.5 tenge per dollar respectively. Kazkommertsbank set the following rates - 195.54 and 198.67 respectively; BankCenterCredit - 195.5 and 197.5 tenge; Eurasian Bank - 195.5 and 197.4 tenge; and Halyk Bank - 195.62 and 197.49 tenge. Meanwhile, on the website of the National Bank of Kazakhstan the official exchange rate of the US dollar is 188.35 tenge.

