Kazakhstan commissions biggest-ever gas transportation project (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty region commissioned today the third line (C Line) of Kazakhstan-China main gas pipeline which laid a gas bridge among Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and China.

The international project turned out to be the biggest one in Kazakhstan’s energy sector since the country gained its independence, Kazakh Ministry of Economy says.

The development of transport and logistics, industrial and energy infrastructure as well as establishment of new energy transportation routes have always been prioritized by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The project capacity of all three lines (A, B, C) of the Kazakhstan-China main gas pipeline will make 55 bln cubic meters, due to which the country will enhance its mainline gas infrastructure, transit and export potential.

The length of the C Line of the Kazakhstan-China main gas pipeline is 1,303 km. The project has been successfully tested. The route of the C Line runs in one technical corridor with A and B lines via the territories of the South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

Kazakhstan-China main gas pipeline is a part of Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China trans-border gas pipeline project which total length is 7,500 km.

Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov, CEO of JSC KazTransGas Kairat Sharipbayev, Vice President of PetroChina Lv Gongxun, Vice Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev and other officials attended the ceremony.

Kazakhstan-China project was launched in 2007, following the talks between the governments of both countries. The parties signed an agreement on cooperation in construction and operation of the gas pipeline. In July 2008, the construction of A and B lines started. The length of each line is 1,310 km and their project capacity was set at 30 bln cubic meters.

The first line was put into operation in December 2009 with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chinese leader Hu Jintao. The second line was commissioned in October 2010. The productivity of the A and B lines reached 30 bln cubic meters after the commissioning of 5 gas-compressor stations in 2012.

Following 2014, gas output in Kazakhstan made 43 bln 300 mln cubic meters that is 2.2% more against 2013. In 2015 this figure is expected to make 42 bln 200 mln cubic meters.

In January-November 2015 the production of gas by the country’s oil and gas extracting companies made 40 bln 700 mln cubic meters.