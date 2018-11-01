Kazakhstan committed to high election standards - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his congratulations to the people of the country on the occasion of the 25th years of domestic election system, Kazinform reports.

Gulshara Abdykalikova, Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan, read out the President's congratulatory message at the international conference themed The Role of Modern Technologies in Election: Better Standards, Public Confidence in Astana on Thursday.



"Since gaining independence our country has been pursuing the path of gradual reforms by improving its administrative and political structure. Kazakhstan demonstrates its unwavering commitment to high international standards in election law and organization of election and remains an avid supporter of global cooperation in that respect," the congratulatory message reads.



In the message the Kazakh President paid utmost attention to the use of up-to-date technologies in the election process. In his words, those technologies make the election process more transparent and credible.



President Nazarbayev also expressed confidence that the effectively functioning institute of election is one of the key factors of global competitiveness and sustainable development of the country.



Attending the conference are reps of election bodies from Europe and Asia, including heads of the election commissions from 14 countries.