Kazakhstan committed to implement Silk Road Economic Belt initiative - Tokayev

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's parliamentary delegation led by Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev arrived in Beijing, China for an official visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Within the framework of the visit the Kazakh delegation attended the China Institute of International Studies to meet with Chinese researchers, heads of the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan, Russia and Tajikistan accredited in China, Kyrgyz, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Georgian, Belarusian and Ukrainian diplomats, former Ambassadors of China to Kazakhstan as well as Kazakhstani students studying in the country.



Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev delivered a lecture highlighting the main trends of global development and prospects of Kazakhstan-China interaction in the context of 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence and 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. It should be noted that he addressed the audience in Kazakh and Chinese.



"President of Kazakhstan and Chinese leader Xi Jinping enjoy friendly ties. Currently, new large-scale projects reaching far beyond bilateral Kazakh-Chinese relations are being implemented under the patronage of Nursultan Nazarbayev and Xi Jinping. The Silk Road Economic Belt initiated by President Xi Jinping in 2013 during his visit to Astana is of paramount importance for trade and economic relations in Eurasian space. Kazakhstan is committed to fully implement this mega project on its territory by synchronizing it with its national programs and the integration programs of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU)," Tokayev said.



He informed of the implementation of the state program of infrastructural development "Nurly Zhol", construction of the international transit corridor "Western Europe - Western China" and other infrastructural programs. According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan will further develop as a transport and logistics hub playing significant role in transit processes between Europe and Asia.



In his speech the Senate Speaker commended China's active role in the transformation of global political and economic system. He also dwelled upon on the growing impact of regional structures, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Conference on Interaction and Cooperation in Central Asia (CICA).



Tokayev also underscored the relevance of Kazakhstan's principled stance on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. In his opinion, all global leaders should pay attention to this problem otherwise the situation may get out of hand. He also condemned nuclear tests in North Korea.

In conclusion, the Senate Speaker expressed hope for active cooperation with China in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.



As part of their visit the Kazakh senators will hold talks with the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the National People's Congress of China and visit Shenzhen, the large economic and financial center.



The Kazakh delegation consists of Akhan Bizhanov, Serik Dzhaksybekov, Kairat Ishchanov, Yerbolat Mukayev, Tuleubek Mukashev and Vladimir Redkokashin.