Kazakhstan completes aerial survey of saiga population

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM During the period of April 19-May 3 the experts of Kazakhstan's Biodiversity Preservation Association carried out the aerial survey to count the number of saiga antelope population present in Kazakhstan, its official website reads.

This year the experts were divided into three groups to cover the various areas. It is noteworthy, saiga antelopes were seen this year in the localities the animals were missed since 2015.



The precise information on the numbers of saiga will be made public upon completion of the final stage of survey in early June.