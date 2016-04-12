Kazakhstan concludes $4 mln export contract with Tajikistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani companies have concluded an export contract with Tajikistan to supply products worth $ 4 million, this was reported by chairman of the Board of the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan Meirbek Mazhitov.

"We are actively cooperating with the Central Asian countries. For example, with Tajikistan we have recently concluded the contract worth about $ 4 million on supply of agricultural products, confectionery, cement, flour products, rice, wheat and pasta," said M.Mazhitov during a press conference in Astana.



He explained that another delegation consisting of about 20 companies will go to Tajikistan. He added that the companies already have a preliminary agreement on the supply of Kazakhstani products to the Tajik market.