Kazakhstan condemns ballistic missile launch by North Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has issued a statement on the launch of a ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Kazakh MFA press service reports.

"The Republic of Kazakhstan strongly condemns the launch of a ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on July 28, 2017. Such actions are in serious violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council, pose a threat to peace and destabilize the situation in the East Asian region and globally.

The irresponsible policy of the DPRK negatively affects the global process of nuclear non-proliferation, undermines collective efforts to ensure a nuclear-free future of the planet. We urge the DPRK to abandon its nuclear ambitions for the sake of security and development of its people, as well as for the benefit of all humankind.

The threat of the missile and nuclear program of the DPRK makes it imperative for all parties concerned to intensify their efforts to find a mutually acceptable solution through the early resumption of negotiations. It seems that the way out of this situation is possible through negotiations, and not through military resolution of the problem caused by the provocative actions of the North Korean authorities," the statement says.

Recall, on July 28, the DPRK launched a ballistic missile.