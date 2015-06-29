Kazakhstan condemns extremism in all forms - K. Massimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan condemns violent extremism in all forms, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov informed today.

"We have to establish mutually beneficial dialogue with functional forces ready to counter violent extremism. We have to continue the work on further strengthening of contacts and development of cooperation between special forces and departments," K. Massimov said opening the Central Asia Regional Conference on Countering Violent Extremism in Astana.

He also added that Kazakhstan condemned violent extremism in all forms. "In this regard, I would like to note that there is no international comprehensive convention adopted for countering violent extremism, which could be an important document for us," K. Massimov said.

According to him, the current international agreement is aimed at countering some forms of extremism. "Therefore, the work in this direction is big and needs to be done soon. We are ready to take all the necessary measures aimed at countering this evil and always open to cooperation," the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan noted.

The Central Asia Regional Conference on Countering Violent Extremism in Astana has become a continuation of the summit on countering violent extremism held in February of this year in Washington.

The idea of holding this conference was put forward by Kazakhstan as one of the active initiators of the integration processes in the Central Asian region.

Our country joined the main conventions of the UN on countering terrorism. The national anti-terrorist center actively cooperating with similar international regional structures has been established in Astana.

Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Askhat Daulbayev opened the conference. He noted that globalization of the threat of extremism and terrorism requires deeper consolidation of the efforts of the world international community, development of effective strategies countering the threat.