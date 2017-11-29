Kazakhstan condemns North Korea’s ballistic missile launch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has issued a statement regarding the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

"Kazakhstan strongly condemns another launch of a ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on November 29, 2017. We once again call on the authorities of the DPRK to abandon its nuclear ambitions, strictly observe the UN Security Council resolutions, and restore its place at the negotiating table for the sake of maintaining peace and the sound development of its people and all mankind.

The provocative actions on the Korean Peninsula are seriously damaging the efforts of the world community aimed to ensure strengthening the nuclear nonproliferation regime and the global security as a whole.

Kazakhstan still sees only a peaceful solution to the North Korean nuclear program and calls on all parties concerned to restrain and resume the multilateral negotiation process on the DPRK nuclear program," the statement says.