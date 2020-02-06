  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan condoles with Turkey over avalanche victims

    16:47, 06 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Akorda press service informs.

    The President of Kazakhstan was deeply saddened by the tragic news of numerous human casualties and injured people as a result of an avalanche in the Turkish province of Van.

    «Sharing your grief at this difficult moment, on behalf of all Kazakhstan people and on my own behalf, I express my deep condolences to you and the fraternal Turkish people. May the Almighty take the souls of the dead to paradise and give speedy healing to those injured,» the telegram reads.



    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!