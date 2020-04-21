  • kz
    Kazakhstan confirmed 1,852 coronavirus cases

    07:20, 21 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of April 20, 77 more coronavirus-positive patients were detected in Kazakhstan bringing the total to 1,852, coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

    386 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 606 in Almaty, 93 in Karaganda region, 82 in Akmola region, 80 in Atyrau region, 61 in Zhambyl region, 90 in Shymkent, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 50 in Almaty region, 27 in Aktobe region, 30 in North Kazakhstan, 33 in Pavlodar region, 12 in Mangistau region, 149 in Kyzylorda region, 64 in West Kazakhstan, 60 in Turkestan region, 21 in Kostanay region.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
