Kazakhstan confirms 1,498 coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 06:25 p.m. April 17 Kazakhstan recorded 18 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus20202.kz reports.

As a result the number of people who contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan reached 1,498. Out of which 341 were registered in Nur-Sultan, 461 in Almaty, 46 in Shymkent, 81 in Akmola region, 18 in Aktobe region, 37 in Almaty region, 72 in Atyrau region, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 53 in Zhambyl region, 32 in West Kazakhstan, 87 in Karaganda region, 7 in Kostanay region, 143 in Kyzylorda region, 12 in Mangistau region, 15 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan, 56 in Turkestan region.