Kazakhstan confirms 1,644 new coronavirus cases over past 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of July 3, 644 new coronavirus cases were detected over past 24 hours, including 1,072 without any symptoms, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

71/34 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 114/52 in Almaty, 101/54 in Shymkent, 42/39 in Akmola region, 41/32 in Aktobe region, 117/93 in Almaty, 377/325 in Atyrau region, 152/81 in East Kazakhstan, 82/66 in Zhambyl region, 110/35 in West Kazakhstan, 76/48 in Karaganda region, 52/37 in Kostanay region, 37/23 in Kyzylorda region, 114/105 in Mangistau region, 68/15 in Pavlodar region, 19/11 in North Kazakhstan, 71/22 in Turkestan region.

As a result the number of infections rose to 45,719.