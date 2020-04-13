Kazakhstan confirms 10 new cases of coronavirus, total at 961

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 10 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan including 1 case in Kyzylorda region, 7 cases in Almaty and 2 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

To date the country’s laboratory confirmed cases rose to 961. 253 cases were confirmed in Nur-Sultan, 172 in Almaty, 65 in Karaganda region, 71 in Akmola region, 59 in Atyrau region, 46 in Zhambyl region, 38 in Shymkent, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 21 in Almaty region, 11 in Aktobe region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 10 in Pavlodar region, 10 in Mangistau, 119 in Kyzylorda region, 9 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 43 in Turkestan region and 3 in Kostanay region.

To date Kazakhstan’s coronavirus deaths has reached 10. Sixty four people have fully recovered from Covid-19.