  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan confirms 100 more coronavirus cases over 24 hrs

    09:38, 17 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 100 more coronavirus-positive cases were detected in Kazakhstan, Coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

    13 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 13 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 6 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 5 in Almaty region, 8 in Atyrau region, 10 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 6 in Karaganda region, 4 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Pavlodar region, 12 in North Kazakhstan raising the country’s caseload to 109,302.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!