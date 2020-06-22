  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan confirms 127 coronavirus deaths

    22:39, 22 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Seven more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform reports with the reference to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Men born in 1967, 1956, 1962 and 1975 have died from COVID-19 in the city of Nur-Sultan. Two female coronavirus-infected patients, born in 1967 and 1951, passed away in Nur-Sultan.

    One male patient has died in Kostanay region.

    Thus, the total coronavirus-related deaths in Kazakhstan equal 127.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!