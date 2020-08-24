Kazakhstan confirms 175 more coronavirus cases over past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 175 new coronavirus cases, including 68 symptom-free, were detected in Kazakhstan raising the country’s total caseload to 104,718, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

8/4 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 12/3 in Almaty, 1/0 in Shymkent, 14/8 in Akmola region, 5/2 in Aktobe region, 7/3 in Almaty region, 15/13 in Atyrau region, 28/3 in East Kazakhstan, 6/3 in Zhambyl region, 13/7 in West Kazakhstan, 20/6 in Karaganda region, 10/5 in Kostanay region, 1/1 in Kyzylorda region, 13/3 in Pavlodar region, 12/3in North Kazakhstan, 10/4 in Turkestan region.