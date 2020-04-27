Kazakhstan confirms 2,835 coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 44 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan as of 6:30 pm April 27, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Forty four new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered across Kazakhstan, including 8 new cases in Nur-Sultan city, 28 in Almaty,4 new cases in Turkestan region, and 3 new cases in Almaty region.

The number of registered coronavirus infection cases has totaled 2835 nationwide, including 537 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 876 cases in Almaty city, 175 cases in Shymkent city, 93 cases in Akmola region, 57 cases in Aktobe region, 100 cases in Almaty region, 123 cases in Atyrau region, 16 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 106 cases in Zhambyl region, 122 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 128 cases in Karaganda region, 43 cases in Kostanay region, 182 cases in Kyzylorda region, 27 cases in Mangistau region, 105 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 115 cases in Turkestan region.

In total, 726 people have recovered and another 25 people have died.