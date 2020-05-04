Kazakhstan confirms 3,964 coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of 09:20 a.m. May 4, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 44 patients contracted coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

To date the total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 3964 including

698 in Nur-Sultan,

1291 in Almaty,

212 in the city of Shymkent,

100 in Akmola region,

160 in Aktobe region,

149 in Almaty region,

184 in Atyrau region,

29 in East Kazakhstan region,

152 in Zhambyl region,

186 in West Kazakhstan region,

159 in Karaganda region,

50 in Kostanay region,

214 in Kyzylorda region,

65 in Mangistau region,

150 in Pavlodar region,

30 in North Kazakhstan region,

135 in Turkestan region.