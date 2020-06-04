  • kz
    Kazakhstan confirms 4 more coronavirus-related deaths

    07:15, 04 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has confirmed four more deaths from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus 2020.kz.

    This time the novel virus claimed lives of a female and three male patients. The woman born in 1951 died in Nur-Sultan city. One man born in 1964 passed away in Karaganda region. Two more coronavirus related deaths – both males born in 1964 and 1951 – were registered in Atyrau region.

    In total, the coronavirus infection killed 48 people in Kazakhstan.


