Kazakhstan confirms 41 more coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 41 more coronavirus infection cases were registered in Kazakhstan, the coronavirus2020.kz. official website reads.

As of today Kazakhstan’s coronavirus tally climbed to 191. Out of which 107 were detected in the Kazakh capital, 57 in Almaty, 4 in Karaganda, 3 in Zhambyl region, 4 in Atyrau region, 5 in Akmola region, 2 in Shymkent, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Almaty region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar region and 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Kyzylorda region.