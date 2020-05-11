Kazakhstan confirms 5,126 coronavirus-positive cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 09:25 a.m. May 11, 2020, Kazakhstan recorded 36 more coronavirus cases, coornavirus2020.kz special website reads.

8 of new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 10 in Almaty, 1 in Akmola region, 3 in Atyrau region, 3 in West Kazakhstan, 1 in Kostanay region, 8 in Mangistau region, 2 in North Kazakhstan.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit 5,126 as of now.

Out of which 1,074 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 1,590 in Almaty, 233 in Shymkent, 110 in Akmola region, 172 in Aktobe region, 183 in Almaty region, 302 in Atyrau region, 51 in East Kazakhstan, 179 in Zhambyl region, 252 in West Kazakhstan, 191 in Karaganda region, 62 in Kostanay region, 229 in Kyzylorda region, 128 in Mangistau region, 154 in Pavlodar region, 34 in North Kazakhstan, 180 in Turkestan region.