Kazakhstan confirms 5 more coronavirus cases bringing the total to 348

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 08:15 a.m. April 1, Kazakhstan confirmed five more coronavirus cases. Shymkent city reported one, while Turkestan region found four infection cases, coronavirus2020.kz. special website reads.

As of today the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan stands at 348.

178 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 82 in Almaty, 13 in Karaganda region, 16 in Atyrau, 10 in Akmola region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Shymkent, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 8 in Almaty region, 3 in Aktobe region, 3 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar region, 18 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 5 in Turkestan region.