  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan confirms 5 more coronavirus cases bringing the total to 348

    08:34, 01 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 08:15 a.m. April 1, Kazakhstan confirmed five more coronavirus cases. Shymkent city reported one, while Turkestan region found four infection cases, coronavirus2020.kz. special website reads.

    As of today the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan stands at 348.

    178 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 82 in Almaty, 13 in Karaganda region, 16 in Atyrau, 10 in Akmola region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Shymkent, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 8 in Almaty region, 3 in Aktobe region, 3 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar region, 18 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 5 in Turkestan region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!