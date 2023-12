NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Five more people died from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

A man born in 1939, women born in 1943 and 1960, died in Atyrau region, a man born in 1949 in Turkestan region, a man born in 1963 succumbed to the novel infection in East Kazakhstan.

As a result, the death toll the countrywide rose to 178.