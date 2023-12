NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Five people succumbed to coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Three men, born in 1956, 1966 and 1942 died from COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, a woman, born in 1955, in Akmola region, and a man, born in 1960, died in Almaty.

As a result the country’s coronavirus death toll stands at 118.