Kazakhstan confirms 507 more coronavirus cases, total at 17,732

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours, 507 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan, coronavorus2020.kz reads.

103 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 58 in Karaganda region, 38 in Atyrau region, 34 in East Kazakhstan, 33 in Kostanay region, 32 in West Kazakhstan, 32 in Almaty, 31 in Pavlodar region, 27 in North Kazakhstan, 22 in Akmola region, 19 in Shymkent, 19 in Turkestan region, 18 in Aktobe region, 15 in Mangistau region, 10 in Almaty region, 9 in Zhambyl region, 7 in Kyzylorda region.

As a result the number of those who contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan settled at 17,732.