Kazakhstan confirms 52 coronavirus-related deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform reports with the reference to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, a patient, born in 1944, has passed away in the city of Nur-Sultan. A female born in 1950 has died from the novel coronavirus infection in Shymkent.

A male patient, aged 62, has passed away in Karaganda region. A coronavirus-infected woman, born in 1957, died in Pavlodar region.

To date the total coronavirus-related deaths in Kazakhstan equal 52.