Kazakhstan confirms 57,815 COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,177 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 57, 815, including

288 in Nur-Sultan city,

151 in Almaty city,

35 in Shymkent city,

190 in Akmola region,

5 in Aktobe region,

93 in Almaty region

44 in Atyrau region,

16 in East Kazakhstan region,

48 in West Kazakhstan region,

125 in Karaganda region,

10 in Kostanay region,

29 in Kyzylorda region,

27 in Mangistau region,

9 in Pavlodar region,

86 in North Kazakhstan region,

21 in Turkestan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has confirmed 57,815 COVID-19 recoveries.