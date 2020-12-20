Kazakhstan confirms 652 more coronavirus cases in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 652 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

68 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 51 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 59 in Akmola region, 8 in Aktobe region, 25 in Almaty region, 74 in Atyrau region, 60 in East Kazakhstan, 6 in Zhambyl region, 37 in West Kazakhstan, 32 in Karaganda region, 66 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 12 in Mangistau region, 80 in Pavlodar region, 66 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus count to 146, 584.