  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan confirms 652 more coronavirus cases in 24 hrs

    08:13, 20 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 652 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    68 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 51 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 59 in Akmola region, 8 in Aktobe region, 25 in Almaty region, 74 in Atyrau region, 60 in East Kazakhstan, 6 in Zhambyl region, 37 in West Kazakhstan, 32 in Karaganda region, 66 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 12 in Mangistau region, 80 in Pavlodar region, 66 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus count to 146, 584.


    Tags:
    Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!