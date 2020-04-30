  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan confirms 68 more coronavirus-positive cases

    13:36, 30 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 01:20 p.m. April 30 Kazakhstan recorded 68 more coronavirus-positive cases bringing the country’s tally to 3,273, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    4 of the new cases were detected in Kazakh capital, 44 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 2 in Mangistau region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 13 in Almaty region.

    The number of those who contracted coronavirus settled at 3,273. Most of the cases were registered in Almaty up to 988 and in Nur-Sultan with 631.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!