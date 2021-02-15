  • kz
    Kazakhstan confirms 722 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

    08:12, 15 February 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 722 new coronavirus-positive cases, сoronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

    92 fresh cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 102 in Almaty, 13 in Shymkent, 64 in Akmola region, 13 in Aktobe region, 61 in Almaty region, 38 in Atyrau region, 53 in East Kazakhstan, 16 in Zhambyl region, 38 in West Kazakhstan, 40 in Karaganda region, 73 in Kostanay region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Mangystau region, 101 in Pavlodar region, 42 in North Kazakhstan, 6 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s total caseload to 202,573.

    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
