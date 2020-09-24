Kazakhstan confirms 79 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 79 new COVID-19 cases have been detected across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The recent COVID-19 cases by city/region: 16 in Nur-Sultan city, 3 in Almaty city, 1 in Shymkent city, 4 in Akmola region, 3 in Almaty region, 8 in Atyrau region, 21 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 5 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Pavlodar region, 6 in North Kazakhstan region, and 4 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 107,529.