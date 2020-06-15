  • kz
    Kazakhstan confirms 81 coronavirus deaths

    22:14, 15 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform reports with the reference to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Two patients, born in 1964 and 1971, have passed away in the city of Almaty. A man born in 1955 has died from the novel coronavirus infection in Aktobe region.

    A male patient, aged 62, has passed away in Karaganda region. A coronavirus-infected woman, born in 1954, died in Pavlodar region.

    Thus, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Kazakhstan equals 81.


