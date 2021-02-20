Kazakhstan confirms 860 newly recovered from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan 860 more recovered from coronavirus infection, сoronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

144 beat the novel infection in Nur-Sultan, 37 in Almaty, 7 in Shymkent, 65 in Akmola region, 149 in Almaty region, 60 in Atyrau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Zhambyl region, 61 in West Kazakhstan, 49 in Karaganda region, 89 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 6 in Mangistau region, 103 in Pavlodar region, 48 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region. The number of recoveries the countrywide rose to 190,610.