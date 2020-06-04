Kazakhstan confirms above 12,000 coronavirus cases, 77% asymptomatic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov told about the current epidemiological situation the countrywide, Kazinform reports.

As of today there are more than 12,000 tested positive for coronavirus, the vast majority up to 77% are asymptomatic. 52% recovered and discharged from hospitals, 5,836 are staying at hospitals, including 59 critically ill. Some 10% have moderate and severe symptoms, 10 have mild ones, the rest up to 4,500 are asymptomatic.

He also added that some 70% of asymptomatic get well and show no symptoms, the rest 30% may expose symptoms later. The key task is to detect such people, monitor and start treatment timely up to international diagnostics and treatment protocols.