Kazakhstan confirms its intent to hold Asian Weightlifting Championships 2020

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Weightlifting Federation confirmed its intentions to hold the continental championships 2020 in Kazakhstan at the meeting of the executive committee of the Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF).

Besides, the sitting focused on pressing issues of weightlifting development in Asia, preparations for the 2018 Asian Games and Asian Championships 2019 in India, Sportinform reports referring to the federation.



The Kazakh delegation members met with IWF and AWF authorities to represent the country's position on reduction of quotas according to the new qualification rules of the Olympic Games 2020.



Kazakhstan played a host to the continental championships thrice in 2004, 2009 and 2013.