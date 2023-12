NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The second death from coronavirus infection was registered in Nur-Sultan, Coronavirus2020.kz. reads.

The 50-year-old patient was hospitalized on March 21, 2020. All his 31 close contacts were hospitalized. 55 potential contacts were put into home quarantine. Two family members were later also tested positive.

As a result, two people have already died from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.