Kazakhstan, Congo had first official contact

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso received Kazakhstan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Iran Bagdad Amreyev.

B.Amreyev extended the message of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the Head of the Congolese state. The parties discussed the prospects of bilateral relations and cooperation within the international organizations.

The President of Congo highly evaluated the achievements of Kazakhstan in building statehood, balanced foreign policy and in development of the country’s economy. He noted N.Nazarbayev’s contribution to ensuring international and regional security, disarmament process and establishment of the global dialogue of civilizations.

The Kazakh Diplomat thanked the Congolese Leader for the support of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy actions within the international organizations and expressed hope for establishment of a constructive dialogue between Kazakhstan and Congo in trade and economic sector.

As the press service of the Kazakh Embassy informed, the meeting of B.Amreyev and President of Congo became the first official contact of the two states and was notable for a warm and friendly atmosphere. Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the African Union E.Ali participated in the meeting too.