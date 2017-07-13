Kazakhstan considers exporting electricity to China, Afghanistan, Pakistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is studying the possibilities of exporting electric power to China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan said the Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev at a conference on energy transformation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"China is a big global player, a large market. For several years we studied the possibilities of electricity supply. Of course, we do not have any connection today and the possibility of transmitting, but this is a matter of time. We are seeing an increase in consumption in China, especially in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Probably, we will cooperate more closely, electricity export is also possible," Mr.Bozumbayev said.

The Minister also noted that Kazakhstan's views it expedient to export electricity to the countries of Central Asia and follows Tajikistan's achievements in the electricity transmission system towards Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Kazakh National Company KEGOC builds a powerful power transmission line connecting the energy-rich central and northern regions of Kazakhstan with the energy-deficient south.

Other electricity development projects in the south will in the future give an opportunity to join the export routes currently being developed in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. At present, Kazakhstan exports electricity to Russia.