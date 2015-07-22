Kazakhstan considers Iran as significant external partner

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan considers Iran as a significant external partner, Deputy Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Saken Sarssenov told at the business forum in Almaty.

"The present stage of development of Kazakhstan can be characterized by several priority tasks, and one of them is building of a developed and high-tech economy. In the context of the transition of the economic activity from the West to the East, continued global financial and economic crisis, the cooperation with the other countries is extremely important now. Many centuries of close relations, lack of misunderstanding regarding political and economic issues and readiness for mutually beneficial relations make Kazakhstan and Iran unique partners," S. Sarssenov said.

"I am confident that the results of this forum will give a new impetus for expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation and establishment of new contacts between business communities of Kazakhstan and Iran. It will also help our economies develop in generally," he said.

Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technologies of Iran Vahid Ahmadi emphasized that the two countries had a great potential in such spheres as oil and gas, information technologies and telecommunication, energy and renewable energy sources and others," the deputy minister noted.

An exhibition presenting many innovation projects of Iranian and Kazakhstani companies was held within the framework of the business forum. Besides, bilateral meetings were held as well.