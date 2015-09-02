Kazakhstan contributes to maintaining stability and security in the region, the Belgian Senator

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan contributes to maintaining stability and security in the Central Asian region, said Senator of the Belgian Parliament Paul Van Den Driessche.

"For Belgium and Western Europe Kazakhstan is one of the priority values as it is playing an important role in maintaining stability in Central Asia," said Van Den Driessche. According to the Senator, the level of insecurity in some regions contributed to the emergence of irregular migration flows and terrorist threats that have a direct impact on the EU. These issues raise serious concerns among the leaders of the EU countries at present.