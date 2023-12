NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Four more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Four coronavirus-infected persons including a man born in 1971 in Akmola region, women aged 62 and 43 and a man, born in 1979, in the city of Almaty.

Thus, the total coronavirus-related deaths in Kazakhstan have reached 140.