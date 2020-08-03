Kazakhstan coronavirus death toll rises to 1,058

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Within the period of July 27-August 2, 265 more people have died in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports with the reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.

The coronavirus-infected persons have died in:

Akmola region - 8,

Almaty region -12,

Atyrau region - 7,

West Kazakhstan region - 14,

East Kazakhstan region - 38,

Aktobe region - 9,

Zhambyl region - 15,

Karaganda region - 49,

Kostanay region - 5,

Kyzylorda region - 1,

Mangistau region - 7,

Pavlodar region - 5,

North Kazakhstan region - 2,

Turkestan region - 3,

Nur-Sultan - 29,

Almaty - 53,

Shymkent - 8.

In total, 1,058 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the Republic of Kazakhstan.