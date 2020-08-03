Kazakhstan coronavirus death toll rises to 1,058
23:32, 03 August 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Within the period of July 27-August 2, 265 more people have died in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports with the reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.
The coronavirus-infected persons have died in:
Akmola region - 8,
Almaty region -12,
Atyrau region - 7,
West Kazakhstan region - 14,
East Kazakhstan region - 38,
Aktobe region - 9,
Zhambyl region - 15,
Karaganda region - 49,
Kostanay region - 5,
Kyzylorda region - 1,
Mangistau region - 7,
Pavlodar region - 5,
North Kazakhstan region - 2,
Turkestan region - 3,
Nur-Sultan - 29,
Almaty - 53,
Shymkent - 8.
In total, 1,058 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the Republic of Kazakhstan.